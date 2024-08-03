Joke of the Day for August 3, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the night

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived just in time for Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the cat say when he fell off the table?

Answer: "Me-OW!"

Joke of the Day for August 3, 2024.
Joke of the Day for August 3, 2024.  © Unsplash/Jesse Borovnica

