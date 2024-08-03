Joke of the Day for August 3, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived just in time for Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the cat say when he fell off the table?
Answer: "Me-OW!"
