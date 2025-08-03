Joke of the Day for August 3, 2025: An animal joke to make you chuckle
Today's Joke of the Day is up to some animal antics! Here's one to make you smile this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
Why is a barn so noisy?
Because the cows have so many horns.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Jan Kopřiva