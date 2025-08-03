Joke of the Day for August 3, 2025: An animal joke to make you chuckle

Today's Joke of the Day is up to some animal antics! Here's one to make you smile this Sunday Funday.

Joke of the Day

Why is a barn so noisy?

Because the cows have so many horns.

