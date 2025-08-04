Joke of the Day for August 4, 2025: An animal joke to moo-ve you with laughs!
Today's Joke of the Day has some animal antics up its sleeve! Here's one to make moo-ve with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Where do Russians get their milk?
From Mos-cows.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Luuk Steenbrink