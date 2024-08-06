Joke of the Day for August 6, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is just monkeying around! Here are some animal antics to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: What do you call an exploding monkey?
Answer: A ba-boom.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Dmitrii Zhodzishskii