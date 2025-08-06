Joke of the Day for August 6, 2025: An animal joke to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some animal antics! Here's one to make you smile wide.
Joke of the Day
What do you call lending money to a bison?
A buff-a-loan.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/ZACHARY PEARSON