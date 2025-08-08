Joke of the Day for August 8, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile

Today's Joke of the Day is a froggy funny! Here's one to make you smile as you head into the weekend.

Joke of the Day

Why are frogs so happy?

Because they eat whatever bugs them!

