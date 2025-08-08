Joke of the Day for August 8, 2025: An animal funny to make you smile
Today's Joke of the Day is a froggy funny! Here's one to make you smile as you head into the weekend.
Joke of the Day
Why are frogs so happy?
Because they eat whatever bugs them!
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/David Clode