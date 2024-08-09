Joke of the Day for August 9, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is helping the funnies grow! Here's a smart silly to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: How do you know if a plant is good at math?
Answer: It has square roots.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Mario Heller