Joke of the Day for August 9, 2025: A cat funny to make you smile for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of Caturday! Here's one to make you smile right meow.
Joke of the Day
How do you cat-ch a squirrel?
Have your kitten climb up a tree and act like a nut!
