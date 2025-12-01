Joke of the Day for December 1, 2025: A funny to kick off the new month
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to start off your new month with a smile. Here's a one to make you laugh this Monday.
Joke of the Day
What are the best subjects to study?
Geology rocks, but geography’s where it’s at.
