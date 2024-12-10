Joke of the Day for December 10, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is swimming with laughs! Here's a musical funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the whale learn to play the flute?
Answer: He wanted to be in the orca-stra.
