Joke of the Day for December 11, 2025: A punny funny for you

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a punny funny! Here's a silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

What do you call two guys above a window?

Kurt and Rod.

Joke of the Day for December 11, 2025: A punny funny for you.
Joke of the Day for December 11, 2025: A punny funny for you.  © Unsplash/Pushparaj S

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for December 10, 2025: Perk up with a cup of funny Joke of the Day for December 10, 2025: Perk up with a cup of funny
Joke of the Night for December 9, 2025: A hot pot of funny Joke of the Night for December 9, 2025: A hot pot of funny
Joke of the Day for December 9, 2025: An amimal funny Joke of the Day for December 9, 2025: An amimal funny
Joke of the Day for December 8, 2025: A flying funny Joke of the Day for December 8, 2025: A flying funny
Joke of the Night for December 7, 2025: A Where's Waldo funny Joke of the Night for December 7, 2025: A Where's Waldo funny
Joke of the Day for December 7, 2025: A Christmas joke for Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for December 7, 2025: A Christmas joke for Sunday Funday
Joke of the Night for December 6, 2025: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Night for December 6, 2025: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Day for December 6, 2025: A Christmas cat jokes for Caturday Joke of the Day for December 6, 2025: A Christmas cat jokes for Caturday

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Pushparaj S

More on Joke of the Day: