Joke of the Day for December 12, 2025: 12 days of Christmas jokes!
Today's Joke of the Day is ushering in 12 days of funny! Here's a countdown to Christmas with 12 days of Christmas sillies.
Joke of the Day
What did Santa suffer from when he got stuck in a chimney?
Claus-trophobia.
