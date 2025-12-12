Joke of the Day for December 12, 2025: 12 days of Christmas jokes!

Today's Joke of the Day is ushering in 12 days of funny! Here's a countdown to Christmas with 12 days of Christmas sillies.

What did Santa suffer from when he got stuck in a chimney?

Joke of the Night for December 6, 2025: Get your funny on for Caturday

Joke of the Day for December 7, 2025: A Christmas joke for Sunday Funday

Joke of the Day for December 9, 2025: An amimal funny

Joke of the Night for December 9, 2025: A hot pot of funny

Joke of the Day for December 10, 2025: Perk up with a cup of funny

Joke of the Day for December 11, 2025: A punny funny for you

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

