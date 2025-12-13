Joke of the Day for December 13, 2025: A cat Christmas funny
Today's Joke of the Day is ushering in 12 days of funny this Caturday! Here's one to make you chuckle right meow.
Joke of the Day
What do cats sing in December?
"It's beginning to feline lot like Christmas..."
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Duong Ngan