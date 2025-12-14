Joke of the Day for December 14, 2025: 12 days of Christmas jokes are here

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is part of our 12 days of Christmas jokes! Here's a countdown to the holidays with a laugh.

Joke of the Day

Who is a Christmas tree's favorite singer?

Spruce Springsteen.

