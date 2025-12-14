Joke of the Day for December 14, 2025: 12 days of Christmas jokes are here
Today's Joke of the Day is part of our 12 days of Christmas jokes! Here's a countdown to the holidays with a laugh.
Joke of the Day
Who is a Christmas tree's favorite singer?
Spruce Springsteen.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Seoyeon Choi