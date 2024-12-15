Joke of the Day for December 15, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with a colorful funny! Here's a light-hearted one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: How much do rainbows weigh?
Answer: Not much. Theyre actually pretty light.
