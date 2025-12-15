Joke of the Day for December 15, 2025: A Christmas silly swimming with funny

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Our Joke of the Day is celebrating with 12 days of Christmas jokes! Here's a countdown to the holidays continuing with this silly swimmer.

Joke of the Day

Who delivers presents to sharks?

Santa Jaws

