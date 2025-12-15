Joke of the Day for December 15, 2025: A Christmas silly swimming with funny
Our Joke of the Day is celebrating with 12 days of Christmas jokes! Here's a countdown to the holidays continuing with this silly swimmer.
Joke of the Day
Who delivers presents to sharks?
Santa Jaws
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/María Del Mar García & Duffy Brook