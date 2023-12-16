Joke of the Day for December 16, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is celebrating pet lovers' favorite day of the week: Caturday! Here's a kitty silly to make you "meow" with laughs.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why don't cats tell great stories?

Answer: They only have one tail.

This cat is not the best storyteller!
This cat is not the best storyteller!  © Unsplash/Milada Vigerova

