Joke of the Day for December 16, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on

Joke of the Day

Question: Why does a slice of apple pie cost $2 in the Bahamas, $3 in Bermuda, and $4 in Jamaica?

Answer: Those are the pie-rates of the Caribbean.

