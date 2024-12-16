Joke of the Day for December 16, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to start your week off with a laugh! Here's a yummy one to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why does a slice of apple pie cost $2 in the Bahamas, $3 in Bermuda, and $4 in Jamaica?
Answer: Those are the pie-rates of the Caribbean.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Kavya P K