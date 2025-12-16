Joke of the Day for December 16, 2025: A Christmas funny sleighing the laughs.

Incoming! Our Joke of the Day is celebrating this holiday season with 12 days of Christmas jokes! Here's one to sleigh today with some silly.

Nothing... it was on the house.

How much did Santa pay for his sleigh?

Joke of the Day for December 12, 2025: 12 days of Christmas jokes!

Joke of the Night for December 12, 2025: 12 Days of Silly

Joke of the Day for December 14, 2025: 12 days of Christmas jokes are here

Joke of the Day for December 15, 2025: A Christmas silly swimming with funny

Joke of the Night for December 15, 2025: 12 days of Christmas funny

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

