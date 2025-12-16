Joke of the Day for December 16, 2025: A Christmas funny sleighing the laughs
Incoming! Our Joke of the Day is celebrating this holiday season with 12 days of Christmas jokes! Here's one to sleigh today with some silly.
Joke of the Day
How much did Santa pay for his sleigh?
Nothing... it was on the house.
