Joke of the Day for December 17, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to fill your holiday season with laughs! Here's a Santa silly to make you smile.
Question: Why are Santa's workers such great motivational speakers?
Answer: They have tons of elf-confidence.
