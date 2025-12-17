Joke of the Day for December 17, 2025: 12 Days of Laughs
Ho ho ho! Our Joke of the Day is celebrating the holiday season with 12 days of Christmas jokes. Here's one to warm you up with laughs.
Joke of the Day
What do you call an obnoxious reindeer?
Rude-olph.
