Joke of the Day for December 18, 2025: Winter jokes to warm you up
Our Joke of the Day is celebrating the winter season with hearty hilarity. Here's one to warm you up with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Why should you be careful when owning a ski resort?
It's a slippery slope.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Patrick Robert Doyle