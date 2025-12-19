Joke of the Day for December 19, 2025: Tree-rific jokes for Christmas fun
Our Joke of the Day is celebrating the Christmas spirit with some laugh. Here's one that's tree-riffic.
Joke of the Day
What do you give a Christmas tree with bad breath?
Orna-mints.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Christopher Paul High