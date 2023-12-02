Joke of the Day for December 2, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day is in honor of everyone's fav-furr-ite day of the week: Caturday! Here's a kitty funny to make you smile.

Answer: He wanted to get paw-trait mode.

Question: Why did the cat decide to upgrade his cell phone?

