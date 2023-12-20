Joke of the Day for December 20, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a timely funny. Here's one doggone silly to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why did the man name his puppies Timex and Rolex?
Answer: Because they're his watch dogs.
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Adam Bignell & Alvan Nee