Joke of the Day for December 20, 2023: Get your funny on

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is a timely funny. Here's one doggone silly to make you smile.

Joke of the Day

Question: Why did the man name his puppies Timex and Rolex?

Answer: Because they're his watch dogs.

Today's Joke of the Day is a doggone silly!
Today's Joke of the Day is a doggone silly!  © Collage: Unsplash/Adam Bignell & Alvan Nee

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for December 19, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 19, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for December 18, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 18, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for December 17, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 17, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for December 16, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for December 16, 2023: Get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Day for December 15, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 15, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for December 14, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 14, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for December 13, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 13, 2023: Get your funny on
Joke of the Day for December 12, 2023: Get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 12, 2023: Get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Adam Bignell & Alvan Nee

More on Joke of the Day: