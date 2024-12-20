Joke of the Day for December 20, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived to sleigh the day! Here's a grinchy giggler to make you chuckle.
Question: Why is The Grinch so good at gardening?
Answer: He's got a green thumb.
