Joke of the Day for December 20, 2025: A Christmas cat funny this Caturday

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Our Joke of the Day is celebrating the final Caturday before Christmas. Here's one to help with your kitty countdown, and fill your holiday with cat-astic cheer.

Joke of the Day

What happened to the cat that swallowed Mrs. Claus' yarn?

She had mittens.

