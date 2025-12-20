Joke of the Day for December 20, 2025: A Christmas cat funny this Caturday
Our Joke of the Day is celebrating the final Caturday before Christmas. Here's one to help with your kitty countdown, and fill your holiday with cat-astic cheer.
Joke of the Day
What happened to the cat that swallowed Mrs. Claus' yarn?
She had mittens.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Avel Chuklanov