Joke of the Day for December 21, 2024: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Caturday! Here's a kitty giggler to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do cats hate riding in elevators?
Answer: They get claw-strophobic.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Marko Blažević