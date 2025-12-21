Joke of the Day for December 21, 2025: A Sunday Funday Christmas funny
Our Joke of the Day is here for the final Sunday Funday before Christmas. Here's one to make you smile with holiday cheer.
Joke of the Day
Why did Rudolph get a bad report card?
He went down in history.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Tim Gouw