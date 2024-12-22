Joke of the Day for December 22, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to get your funny on this Sunday Funday

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Sunday Funday! Here's a holiday funny to make you laugh.

Joke of the Day

Question: What happened when Santa's sleigh broke down?

Answer: He had to get it mistle-toed.

Joke of the Day for December 22, 2024.
Joke of the Day for December 22, 2024.  © Unsplash/Reba Spike

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for December 21, 2024: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for December 21, 2024: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away
Joke of the Day for December 21, 2024: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for December 21, 2024: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for December 20, 2024: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for December 20, 2024: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for December 20, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 20, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for December 19, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for December 19, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for December 19, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 19, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for December 18, 2024: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for December 18, 2024: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for December 18, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 18, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to get your funny on

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Reba Spike

More on Joke of the Day: