Joke of the Day for December 22, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to get your funny on this Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Sunday Funday! Here's a holiday funny to make you laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: What happened when Santa's sleigh broke down?
Answer: He had to get it mistle-toed.
