Joke of the Day for December 23, 2025: A dog funny for Christmas.

Our Joke of the Day is a doggy funny for Christmas. Here's one to fill your holiday week with some pawsome holiday cheer.

Joke of the Day

What does a little dog say when they hate Christmas?

"Bah hum-pug!"

