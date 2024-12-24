Joke of the Day for December 24, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Christmas Eve

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day is here to fill your Christmas Eve with even more cheer! Enjoy this holiday funny to make you and your loved ones laugh.

Joke of the Day

Question: How much did Santa pay for his sleigh?

Answer: Nothing... it was on the house.

Joke of the Day for December 24, 2024.

