Joke of the Day for December 24, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Christmas Eve
Today's Joke of the Day is here to fill your Christmas Eve with even more cheer! Enjoy this holiday funny to make you and your loved ones laugh.
Joke of the Day
Question: How much did Santa pay for his sleigh?
Answer: Nothing... it was on the house.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Ella de Kross