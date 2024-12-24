Joke of the Day for December 24, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Christmas Eve

Today's Joke of the Day is here to fill your Christmas Eve with even more cheer ! Enjoy this holiday funny to make you and your loved ones laugh.

Answer: Nothing... it was on the house.

Question: How much did Santa pay for his sleigh?

