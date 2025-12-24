Joke of the Day for December 24, 2025: A funny for Christmas Eve
Our Joke of the Day is celebrating Christmas Eve. Here's one to fill your holiday stocking with a laugh!
Joke of the Day
Where does Santa stay when he goes on vacation?
At a ho-ho-ho-tel.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Absar Pathan