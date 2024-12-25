Joke of the Day for December 25, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Christmas Day
Merry Christmas! Today's Joke of the Day is here to fill your holiday with more joy, cheer, and laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What did the gingerbread man say after all the other cookies were eaten?
Answer: "It’s hard to bake new friends!"
