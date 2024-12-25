Joke of the Day for December 25, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Christmas Day

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Merry Christmas! Today's Joke of the Day is here to fill your holiday with more joy, cheer, and laughs.

Joke of the Day

Question: What did the gingerbread man say after all the other cookies were eaten?

Answer: "It’s hard to bake new friends!"

Joke of the Day for December 25, 2024.
Joke of the Day for December 25, 2024.  © Unsplash/Myriam Zilles

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Day for December 24, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Christmas Eve Joke of the Day for December 24, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Christmas Eve
Joke of the Night for December 23, 2024: The best Christmas joke to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for December 23, 2024: The best Christmas joke to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for December 23, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to get your funny on Joke of the Day for December 23, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to get your funny on
Joke of the Night for December 22, 2024: The best Christmas cat joke to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for December 22, 2024: The best Christmas cat joke to laugh the day away
Joke of the Day for December 22, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to get your funny on this Sunday Funday Joke of the Day for December 22, 2024: The best Christmas jokes to get your funny on this Sunday Funday
Joke of the Night for December 21, 2024: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away Joke of the Night for December 21, 2024: The best cat jokes to laugh Caturday away
Joke of the Day for December 21, 2024: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday Joke of the Day for December 21, 2024: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Joke of the Night for December 20, 2024: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away Joke of the Night for December 20, 2024: The best winter jokes to laugh the day away

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Myriam Zilles

More on Joke of the Day: