Joke of the Day for December 25, 2025: A Christmas Day laugh
Our Joke of the Day is here to celebrate Christmas Day. Here's one to fill your stocking with some holiday cheer!
Joke of the Day
What did one cranberry say to the other at Christmas?
'Tis the season to be jelly.
