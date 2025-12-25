Joke of the Day for December 25, 2025: A Christmas Day laugh

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Our Joke of the Day is here to celebrate Christmas Day. Here's one to fill your stocking with some holiday cheer!

Joke of the Day

What did one cranberry say to the other at Christmas?

'Tis the season to be jelly.

Joke of the Day for December 25, 2025: A Christmas Day laugh.
Joke of the Day for December 25, 2025: A Christmas Day laugh.  © Unsplash/Toni Cuenca

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for December 24, 2025: A laugh for Christmas Eve Joke of the Night for December 24, 2025: A laugh for Christmas Eve
Joke of the Day for December 24, 2025: A funny for Christmas Eve Joke of the Day for December 24, 2025: A funny for Christmas Eve
Joke of the Night for December 23, 2025: A dog funny for Christmas Eve Eve Joke of the Night for December 23, 2025: A dog funny for Christmas Eve Eve
Joke of the Day for December 23, 2025: A dog funny for Christmas Joke of the Day for December 23, 2025: A dog funny for Christmas
Joke of the Night for December 22, 2025: Ho-ho-hilarity for Christmas Joke of the Night for December 22, 2025: Ho-ho-hilarity for Christmas
Joke of the Day for December 22, 2025: A doggy Christmas funny Joke of the Day for December 22, 2025: A doggy Christmas funny
Joke of the Night for December 21, 2025: A pizza Christmas funny Joke of the Night for December 21, 2025: A pizza Christmas funny
Joke of the Day for December 21, 2025: A Sunday Funday Christmas funny Joke of the Day for December 21, 2025: A Sunday Funday Christmas funny

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Toni Cuenca

More on Joke of the Day: