Joke of the Day for December 26, 2023: Get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is here to help you chuckle through the post-Christmas blues. Here's a silly to pick you up out of the holiday slump.
Question: What did the last Christmas cookie say when the rest were all eaten?
Answer: "It's hard to bake new friends."
