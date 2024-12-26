Joke of the Day for December 26, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on
Today's Joke of the Day is a-moos-ing! Here's a funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: Why do moose make good friends?
Answer: They’re always deer to help.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Richard Lee