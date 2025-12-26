Joke of the Day for December 26, 2025: A laugh to make you smile

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Our Joke of the Day is here to send you off with a smile. Here's one to make you chuckle!

Joke of the Day

Why did the man put his in his phone away?

He needed some time for cell-f care.

Joke of the Day for December 26, 2025: A laugh to make you smile.
Joke of the Day for December 26, 2025: A laugh to make you smile.  © Unsplash/Rob Hampson

Check out more jokes here:

Joke of the Night for December 26, 2025: Get your funny on Joke of the Night for December 26, 2025: Get your funny on
Joke of the Night for December 25, 2025: A funny for Christmas Day Joke of the Night for December 25, 2025: A funny for Christmas Day
Joke of the Day for December 25, 2025: A Christmas Day laugh Joke of the Day for December 25, 2025: A Christmas Day laugh
Joke of the Night for December 24, 2025: A laugh for Christmas Eve Joke of the Night for December 24, 2025: A laugh for Christmas Eve
Joke of the Day for December 24, 2025: A funny for Christmas Eve Joke of the Day for December 24, 2025: A funny for Christmas Eve
Joke of the Night for December 23, 2025: A dog funny for Christmas Eve Eve Joke of the Night for December 23, 2025: A dog funny for Christmas Eve Eve
Joke of the Day for December 23, 2025: A dog funny for Christmas Joke of the Day for December 23, 2025: A dog funny for Christmas
Joke of the Night for December 22, 2025: Ho-ho-hilarity for Christmas Joke of the Night for December 22, 2025: Ho-ho-hilarity for Christmas

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Unsplash/Rob Hampson

More on Joke of the Day: