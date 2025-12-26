Joke of the Day for December 26, 2025: A laugh to make you smile
Our Joke of the Day is here to send you off with a smile. Here's one to make you chuckle!
Joke of the Day
Why did the man put his in his phone away?
He needed some time for cell-f care.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Rob Hampson