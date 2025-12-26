Joke of the Day for December 26, 2025: A laugh to make you smile.

Today's free joke of the day | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and funny puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Why did the man put his in his phone away? He needed some time for cell-f care.

Joke of the Day for December 26, 2025

