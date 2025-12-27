Joke of the Day for December 27, 2025: A cat funny for Caturday
Our Joke of the Day is here in honor of Caturday. Here's a kitty silly to make you smile right meow!
Joke of the Day
What do you call a pile of cats?
A meow-ntain.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Erik Kaha