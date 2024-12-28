Joke of the Day for December 28, 2024: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday

Today's free joke of the night | LOL with TAG24 and get your daily dose of hilarious and fun puns. Laugh away the day with the best jokes out there.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Caturday! Here's one that's feline funny to make you chuckle.

Joke of the Day

Question: What happened to the cat that almost fell off a cliff?

Answer: It lived to tell the tail.

Joke of the Day for December 28, 2024.
