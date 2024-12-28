Joke of the Day for December 28, 2024: The best cat jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived in time for Caturday! Here's one that's feline funny to make you chuckle.
Joke of the Day
Question: What happened to the cat that almost fell off a cliff?
Answer: It lived to tell the tail.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Igor Sporynin