Joke of the Day for December 28, 2025: A Sunday Funday funny
Our Joke of the Day is here to send you a smile this Sunday Funday. Here's a corny one to make you chuckle!
Joke of the Day
What does corn say when it gets a compliment?
"Aw, shucks!"
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Estúdio Bloom