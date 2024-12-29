Joke of the Day for December 29, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day is flying in with the funnies! Here's one to make your Sunday Funday filled with laughs.
Joke of the Day
Question: What kind of bird works at a construction site?
Answer: A crane.
