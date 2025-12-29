Joke of the Day for December 29, 2025: A funny to start your week
Our Joke of the Day is here to start your week with a smile. Here's one cleaning up the laughs with some fun.
Joke of the Day
What did the janitor say when he jumped out of the closet?
"Supplies!"
