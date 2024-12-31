Joke of the Day for December 31, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for New Year's Eve
Happy New Year's Eve! Today's Joke of the Day is a corny one to help you ring in the new year.
Joke of the Day
Question: What is corn's favorite holiday?
Answer: New Ears Eve.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Oskars Sylwan