Joke of the Day for December 31, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for New Year's Eve

Happy New Year's Eve! Today's Joke of the Day is a corny one to help you ring in the new year.

Question: What is corn's favorite holiday?

Answer: New Ears Eve.

