Joke of the Day for December 31, 2025: A knock knock joke for New Year's Eve
Our Joke of the Day has arrived to celebrate New Year's Eve! Here's one to help you celebrate with a popping funny.
Joke of the Day
Knock, Knock.
Who’s there?
Howie.
Howie who?
Howie gonna stay up till midnight?
Cover photo: Unsplash/Myriam Zilles