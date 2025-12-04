Joke of the Day for December 4, 2025: A smile for you
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some Irish humor! Here's a little funny to make you smile.
Joke of the Day
What do you call an Irishman bouncing off the wall?
Rick O'Shay.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Anna Church