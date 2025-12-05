Joke of the Day for December 5, 2025: A smelly silly for you.

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some smelly silly! Here's a skunky one to make you smile.

How much money does a skunk have?

Joke of the Night for November 30, 2025: A funny to tickle your pickle

Joke of the Day for December 1, 2025: A funny to kick off the new month

Joke of the Night for December 1, 2025: A funny to wrap up your night

Joke of the Night for December 2, 2025: A funny to make you chuckle

Joke of the Day for December 3, 2025: Get your funny on

Joke of the Day for December 4, 2025: A smile for you

Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!

