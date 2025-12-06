Joke of the Day for December 6, 2025: A Christmas cat jokes for Caturday

Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some seasonal silly! Here's a cat joke to make you smile right meow for Caturday.

Joke of the Day

What do you call a Christmas cat who lives at the beach?

Sandy claws.

