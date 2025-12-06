Joke of the Day for December 6, 2025: A Christmas cat jokes for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some seasonal silly! Here's a cat joke to make you smile right meow for Caturday.
Joke of the Day
What do you call a Christmas cat who lives at the beach?
Sandy claws.
Check out more jokes here:
Do you have a joke you'd like featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
A lighthearted joke can help laugh away the day. So spread the sillies and pass on your favorite by clicking the share icons at the top of this page. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Unsplash/Amin Alizadeh