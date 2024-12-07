Joke of the Day for December 7, 2024: The best jokes to get your funny on for Caturday
Today's Joke of the Day is a kitty silly for Caturday! Here's one to make you smile right meow.
Joke of the Day
Question: What happened to the cat that burned dinner?
Answer: It had to start again from scratch.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Piotr Musioł