Joke of the Day for December 7, 2025: A Christmas joke for Sunday Funday
Today's Joke of the Day has arrived with some seasonal silly! Here's a Christmas joke to make you smile this Sunday Funday.
Joke of the Day
What happened when Rudolph rode the rollercoaster?
He held on for deer life.
Cover photo: Unsplash/Karsten Winegeart